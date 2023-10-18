Travis Kelce Jokes About Taylor Swift Meeting His Dad At Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce took some time on the latest episode of his podcast to joke about Taylor Swift meeting his dad. "If you were watching the game, you saw something momentous happen -- which was Taylor Swift talking to Ed Kelce," Travis' brother Jason said. "He shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift," Jason continued. "That is a terrifying conversation, I feel bad for Taylor," Travis chimed in.

Jason explained that the (playful) fear stemmed from the fact that their father could be a bit of a conversational wildcard. "Talking to mom, alright that's gonna be fine. If you see dad talking to anyone and you can't hear what's happening, who knows where that conversation is going," Jason explained. However, the brothers quickly confirmed they were joking, with Travis calling Ed "the best fucking dad in the world".

Kelce And Swift Make SNL Appearances

Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift made their first public appearance as a couple over the weekend. The couple made surprise cameos on the first post-strike episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The couple were spotted dining at Nobu before the episode, which was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured Ice Spice as the musical guest. Swift's appearance came during the musical guest segment when she appeared to introduce the performance by Ice Spice and Rema.

Meanwhile, Kelce made an appearance during a skit about his relationship with Swift. Appearing as himself, the skit was themed around an NFL broadcast trying not to talk about Taylor Swift. The episode was the first for the show since the end of the historic writer's strike last month. Davidson served as host, fulfilling the gig that was canceled in May just after the writer's strike began. Meanwhile, Ice Spice teamed up with Rema to perform their hit "Pretty Girl". Overall, it was a fairly strong return for the show, which also commented on other pop culture moments such as Deion Sanders.

