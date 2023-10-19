Travis Kelce Drops $6M On New Mansion

Travis Kelce has a new home. The tight end reportedly dropped $6 million on a new home in a gated community in Kansas City. Sources told TMZ that it's a 6-bed, 6-bath, 16,000-square-foot palace with an outdoor pool, tennis court, and mini golf course. Kelce reportedly moved as the accessibility of his old home, which had become something of a tourist destination, had begun to make him uncomfortable.

Kelce's worries were no better exemplified than this past weekend when his street was thronged by paparazzi trying to snap a photo of him with Taylor Swift. Swift was spending the weekend with Kelce after attending the Chiefs game on Thursday night. The couple later left Kansas City to spend some time in New York City, where Swift has a property.

Read More: Travis Kelce Jokes About Taylor Swift Meeting His Dad At Chiefs Game

Kelce And Swift Make SNL Cameos

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Jason and Travis Kelce pose for a photo during Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

While in New York, Kelce and Swift swung by Studio 8H to appear on SNL. The couple made surprise cameos as the show returned from its strike-mandated hiatus. The couple were spotted dining at Nobu before the episode, which was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured Ice Spice as the musical guest. Swift's appearance came during the musical guest segment when she appeared to introduce the performance by Ice Spice and Rema.

Meanwhile, Kelce made an appearance during a skit about his relationship with Swift. Appearing as himself, the skit was themed around an NFL broadcast trying not to talk about Taylor Swift. The episode was the first for the show since the end of the historic writer's strike last month. Davidson served as host, fulfilling the gig that was canceled in May just after the writer's strike began. Meanwhile, Ice Spice teamed up with Rema to perform their hit "Pretty Girl". Overall, it was a fairly strong return for the show, which also commented on other pop culture moments such as Deion Sanders.

Read More: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Handsy Backstage At SNL

[via]