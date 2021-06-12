kansas city
- SportsTravis Kelce And Brother Jason Address Kansas City Chiefs Parada ShootingThe two brothers are praying for everyone involved.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Police Highlight "Dispute" That May Have Lead To GunfireOne person was killed and 22 people, including 11 children, were injured.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce And Taylor Swift Party Until 2AM To Celebrate Singer's BirthdayNot even in a Chiefs loss could dampen the couple's party spirit.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce By Returning To Kansas CityTravis Kelce is a lucky guy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTaylor Swift Acknowledges Travis Kelce's Record-Breaking AchievementSwift did something that everyone noticed.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Son Moroccan Makes Rap Debut At Kansas City Tour StopIt appears that musical talent runs in the family.By Ben Mock
- MusicJay-Z's Team Roc Doubles Down On Calls For Kansas City Police TransparencyJay-Z is continuing his fight for social justice.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsTravis Kelce Drops $6M On New MansionKelce is looking for a slightly more private residence.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Visits Travis Kelce For "Chill" BirthdayThe pair reportedly had a "chill night" last Friday.By Ben Mock
- SportsDarius Slay Has A Warning For Taylor Swift Ahead Of Eagles-Chiefs MatchupDarius Slay is worried about Swift's record.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Show Results In FightThe Memphis rapper hadn't even hit the stage when a brawl broke out between the promoter and opening act.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSleazyWorld Go Delivers Highly Anticipated Single “Robbers & Villains”Listen to SleazyWorld Go's new single, "Robbers & Villains." By Aron A.
- PoliticsKansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team RocThe arrest of a former Kansas police officer who has been accused of sexual assault is being celebrated by Team Roc.By Cole Blake
- SportsChiefs LB Willie Gay Arrested Ahead of Playoff Game: DetailsThe Kansas City linebacker was arrested on criminal charges.By Marc Griffin
- SportsJackson Mahomes Roasted By Kansas City Bar After Leaving Bad ReviewPatrick Mahomes' brother is gaining a bad reputation.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLamar Jackson Notches First Win VS Patrick Mahomes After Ravens Honor Michael K. WilliamsThe Ravens and Chiefs are both 1-1.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Says He'll Never Play For Andy Reid Again: “I’d Retire First"Le'Veon Bell called out Andy Reid on Instagram saying he'd rather retire than play for the Chiefs head coach again.By Cole Blake