A teenage fan of NBA YoungBoy attacked a 66-year-old employee at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Sunday night. Video of the violent incident has been circulating online in the days since. It shows the concertgoer tackle the elderly man to the floor and repeatedly punch him in the face. The victim, Thomas Schenge, later went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schenge's family explained in a GoFundMe page: "He won’t be able to work, he also have glaucoma and one of his eyes may suffer more damage later on. We are devastated for the injustice of this person and other attendees that didn’t stop that guy at all. Anything will help. God bless you."

Robert McDaniel, who filmed the incident, spoke with the Daily Mail about what went down afterward. He claimed that Schenge informed the fan that he was sitting in the wrong section based on his ticket. “He beat him up because his ticket was in another section,” McDaniel said, “He broke his nose.”

McDaniel added: “I’m trying to get these kids help. They are children. Not saying they are innocent, they don’t have logic or common sense. We have an epidemic of these boys not being taught how to process through these emotions.”

The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed that the attacker is under the age of 16, and they are investigating the situation, according to the New York Post.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

NBA YoungBoy's show in Kansas City was part of his ongoing MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour. The United Center announced that it'd be canceling YoungBoy's concert in Chicago on Tuesday morning. They did not provide an explanation.