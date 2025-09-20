NBA YoungBoy's Upcoming Chicago Show Facing A Strict Bag Policy

NBA YoungBoy's show in Los Angeles did encounter some fans fighting in the crowd, but it seems this may have something to do with past beefs.

One of NBA YoungBoy's upcoming tour venues is heightening their levels of security and safety for concertgoers. On Wednesday, September 24, the Louisiana rapper will be performing at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The home of the Chicago Bulls is enforcing a very tight policy on bags in particular, limiting what fans can bring with them inside.

The United Center released a statement on their Instagram, detailing the rules everyone must follow. "For the NBA YoungBoy show on September 24, bags of ALL SIZES, including clear bags, will not be permitted inside the venue."

They continue, "We recommend traveling light and only bringing essentials like your keys and wallet or leaving larger items and bags in your car. Bag check locker rentals are available at the Uber Zone entrance near Madison St. and Wood St."

They conclude, "For any questions regarding this policy, please contact guestrelations@unitedcenter.com."

This potentially has something to do with the recent acts of violence at NBA YoungBoy's show in Los Angeles earlier this month. Actress Skai Jackson was in attendance and caught fellow fans getting into a scuffle on her Snapchat.

However, at the same time, little tiffs like this aren't all that uncommon.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

It's probably more related to NBA YoungBoy not having the best rapport with MCs from the Windy City. Particularly, he's not exactly buddy buddy with Lil Durk. It stems from the past feud between the former and the late King Von.

Von, who sadly passed in November 2020, made some comments towards YB that were deemed in bad taste. Their tensions rose as a result and persisted even after his death. NBA's close pal, Quando Rondo, as you may know, also got wrapped up in this.

He still is in a way because he lost his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, in 2022 to gun violence. Lil Durk was accused of putting a hit on Rondo and he's currently in a murder-for-hire case as a result.

Saying all of that to say, it's a large web that NBA YoungBoy is still connected to in some shape or form. Because of this (most likely), the United Center is taking these extra precautions to ensure a relaxing violence-free night for everyone.

The Make America Slime Again Tour started on September 1 in Dallas. It concludes on November 12 in Seattle.

