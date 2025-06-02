NBA YoungBoy Expands His "Make America Slime Again" Tour With New Dates

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Benjamin Crump, NBA Youngboy and Tony Smith attend The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his recent pardon from United States President Donald Trump by hitting the road a few more times.

NBA YoungBoy was released from prison this year and received a subsequent pardon from United States President Donald Trump. Whether planned or not, it certainly makes the title of his "Make America Slime Again" tour – his first in five years – quite fitting.

Fortunately, there's good news for YB fans who are not able to make the first run of announced concerts, as they now have another chance. Via an email press release, his team announced a total of 13 new dates for the trek. Check out the full set of new dates by scrolling further down below.

One of them will take place in September in Minnesota amid previously scheduled shows, whereas the remaining dozen will extend his original end date of October 22. Those performances begin on October 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina and wrap up on November 12 in Seattle, Washington... If they don't add even more dates due to fan demand, that is.

This is NBA YoungBoy's first-ever headlining tour. Tickets will become available on Wednesday (June 4) via artist presale via Live Nation. Then, on Friday (June 6) at 10AM local time, the general sale begins.

Trump Pardon NBA YoungBoy

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy is celebrating Donald Trump's pardon. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist," he wrote on social media. "This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this."

NBA YoungBoy New Tour Dates
Monday, September 22 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Target Center
Friday, October 24 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Lenovo Center
Sunday, October 26 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center
Tuesday, October 28 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Wednesday, October 29 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Thursday, October 30 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Saturday, November 1 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center
Wednesday, November 5 – Anaheim, California @ Honda Center
Thursday, November 6 – Glendale, Arizona @ Desert Diamond Arena
Friday, November 7 – San Diego, California @ Viejas Arena
Sunday, November 9 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, November 11 – Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center
Wednesday, November 12 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

