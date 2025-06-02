NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his recent pardon from United States President Donald Trump by hitting the road a few more times.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy is celebrating Donald Trump's pardon. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist," he wrote on social media. "This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this."

One of them will take place in September in Minnesota amid previously scheduled shows, whereas the remaining dozen will extend his original end date of October 22. Those performances begin on October 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina and wrap up on November 12 in Seattle, Washington... If they don't add even more dates due to fan demand, that is.

Fortunately, there's good news for YB fans who are not able to make the first run of announced concerts, as they now have another chance. Via an email press release, his team announced a total of 13 new dates for the trek. Check out the full set of new dates by scrolling further down below.

