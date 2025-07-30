NBA YoungBoy Receives First-Week Sales Projections For “MASA”

Just months after getting pardoned by Donald Trump, NBA YoungBoy dropped his eighth studio album, "MASA (Make America Slime Again)."

Last week, NBA YoungBoy dropped off his eighth studio album, MASA (Make America Slime Again). The project was quick to top Apple Music charts, and now, its first-week sales projections are in. According to a tweet by DJ Akademiks, it's on track to move 51K album-equivalent units. While this is certainly no small feat, some social media users expected this number to be higher and are sounding off in the personality's replies.

"His fall off must be studied," one X user claims. "Holy flop," someone else writes. Many are also coming to YB's defense, arguing that this isn't a bad number considering the lack of promotion that was done.

So far, fans have had mixed reactions to MASA. Some listeners think it's his best work yet, but others think it left a lot to be desired. Some of his lyrics have also sparked some controversy, as on "XXX," he praises Donald Trump. "Whatever Trump doin', b*tch it's good for the youngins (All Hail Trump)," he declares. 

NBA YoungBoy MASA

Some were upset by this line, and others weren't surprised. After all, he was just pardoned by Trump, meaning he got to go home despite previously facing gun and drug charges. "Bra just saying anything," an unsatisfied listener on X wrote. "Trump pardoned him why wouldn't he say this," another argued.

After getting pardoned, YB took to his Instagram Story to thank Trump. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist," he said at the time. "This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this."

News of NBA YoungBoy's first-week sales projections comes just a few weeks before he's expected to kick off his tour in support of MASA. The tour is scheduled to begin on September 1 in Dallas. The Louisiana rapper will hit cities like Los Angeles, St. Louis, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up the tour in November.

