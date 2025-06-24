NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Seen Filming A Music Video In NYC Amid Album Rollout

NBA YoungBoy is getting ready for his highly anticipated return and thanks to Akademiks TV we have video proof. The Baton Rouge native was spotted in New York City shooting a future music video. He can be seen wearing leather pants, a white t-shirt, leather vest, sunglasses, and a bandana.

Accompanying him on this random sidewalk in the Big Apple are video vixens twerking and having a good time on set. Moreover, a man filming the whole thing was absolutely loving it and can be heard telling YB, "It's a movie outchea mane!"

It got the artist to crack a smile mid shoot, and it seems like he's happy to back. This will certainly accompany a track off of his forthcoming album, which NBA YoungBoy recently announced. "Album July 4," he said on an Instagram Story last Monday, June 16.

Unfortunately, that's about all we know on that front. We have no title, tracklist, or potential features to share with y'all just yet. Hopefully, YB decides to give fans a bit more. After all, we are only 10 days away. At this moment, all we can do is speculate on potential lead singles.

NBA YoungBoy Tour 2025

Recent releases such as "Top Tingz," "Finest," "Shot Callin," and "Where I Been" are our best guesses. Additionally, they have all been out as of May, which isn't too far from the July 4 release date. However, it looks like we are going to have to wait until we actually receive the LP to know anything for sure.

Accompanying this will NBA YoungBoy's first-ever headlining tour, which kicks off on September 1. It will conclude on November 12 in Seattle, Washington. That is actually the updated end to the trek as it was one of 13 recently added to the docket.

The Make America Slime Again (MASA) road trip is potentially a Donald Trump shout-out. The POTUS pardoned the prolific MC in late May from all of his federal charges. Moreover, YB thanked him on social media.