NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Seen Filming A Music Video In NYC Amid Album Rollout

BY Zachary Horvath 107 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs onstage during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
The NBA YoungBoy takeover is fast approaching, and the rapper is already prepping visuals for the album that's due out next month.

NBA YoungBoy is getting ready for his highly anticipated return and thanks to Akademiks TV we have video proof. The Baton Rouge native was spotted in New York City shooting a future music video. He can be seen wearing leather pants, a white t-shirt, leather vest, sunglasses, and a bandana.

Accompanying him on this random sidewalk in the Big Apple are video vixens twerking and having a good time on set. Moreover, a man filming the whole thing was absolutely loving it and can be heard telling YB, "It's a movie outchea mane!"

It got the artist to crack a smile mid shoot, and it seems like he's happy to back. This will certainly accompany a track off of his forthcoming album, which NBA YoungBoy recently announced. "Album July 4," he said on an Instagram Story last Monday, June 16.

Unfortunately, that's about all we know on that front. We have no title, tracklist, or potential features to share with y'all just yet. Hopefully, YB decides to give fans a bit more. After all, we are only 10 days away. At this moment, all we can do is speculate on potential lead singles.

Read More: Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

NBA YoungBoy Tour 2025

Recent releases such as "Top Tingz," "Finest," "Shot Callin," and "Where I Been" are our best guesses. Additionally, they have all been out as of May, which isn't too far from the July 4 release date. However, it looks like we are going to have to wait until we actually receive the LP to know anything for sure.

Accompanying this will NBA YoungBoy's first-ever headlining tour, which kicks off on September 1. It will conclude on November 12 in Seattle, Washington. That is actually the updated end to the trek as it was one of 13 recently added to the docket.

The Make America Slime Again (MASA) road trip is potentially a Donald Trump shout-out. The POTUS pardoned the prolific MC in late May from all of his federal charges. Moreover, YB thanked him on social media.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," he said in part.

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of May 2025

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces He's Dropping An Album On July 4th 2.8K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.0K