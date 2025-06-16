NBA YoungBoy Announces He's Dropping An Album On July 4th

NBA YoungBoy has been in high demand ever since getting out and being pardoned by Donald Trump in late May and now, he's fully delivering.

But even though the fans are pumped, YB arguably may be even more so. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his.... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead.. rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!"

Going back to that "Make America Slime Again," though that's the name of the prolific MCs next tour. He announced his first-ever headlining trek in the middle of last month and it begins on September 1. However, with this being a monumental moment for his devoted fan base, he decided to add a healthy number of extra dates.

Those include, "Where I Been," which he dropped just two months after his release from prison. Then, there's "Shot Callin," followed by a two pack of "Top Tingz" and "Finest" that he shared on May 23. But again, we don't have any tracklist yet so who knows what YB is going to do with these records.

