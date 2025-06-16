NBA YoungBoy Announces He's Dropping An Album On July 4th

BY Zachary Horvath 554 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during Lil Weezyana at Champions Square on August 25, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy has been in high demand ever since getting out and being pardoned by Donald Trump in late May and now, he's fully delivering.

If it wasn't already an NBA YoungBoy takeover in 2025, it sure is now. In just four weeks the Louisiana product will be coming back with a brand-new album. Specifically, it will arrive on July 4, according to the Instagram Story post from the rapper himself.

"Album July 4," YB wrote in big bold lettering. Unfortunately, we don't really have many details outside of the release date. A tracklist, potential features, nor an album cover are available. However, we do have a few singles from NBA YoungBoy as of May 6 that could maybe make the cut.

Those include, "Where I Been," which he dropped just two months after his release from prison. Then, there's "Shot Callin," followed by a two pack of "Top Tingz" and "Finest" that he shared on May 23. But again, we don't have any tracklist yet so who knows what YB is going to do with these records.

But regardless though, this is exciting news for NBA YoungBoy fans and they are letting their happiness out on social media. "Make America Slime Again," one fan writes. "This sh*t finna be sick I’m ready for it 💚🐐" another adds.

Read More: Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next?

NBA YoungBoy Concert 2025

Going back to that "Make America Slime Again," though that's the name of the prolific MCs next tour. He announced his first-ever headlining trek in the middle of last month and it begins on September 1. However, with this being a monumental moment for his devoted fan base, he decided to add a healthy number of extra dates.

13 were added, to be exact, with a majority of them being in October and early November. Tickets already went on sale, doing so on the 4th of June and extending into the 6th.

But even though the fans are pumped, YB arguably may be even more so. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his.... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead.. rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!"

Read More: Who Is Alex Fine? Cassie Ventura's Supportive Husband

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour & Tickets Are Going On Sale Soon 3.3K
NBA YoungBoy Message Tour Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Delivers Harsh Message About His Upcoming Tour 2.0K
NBA YoungBoy Update Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Fans Receive Promising Update After Rapper’s Prison Release 2.2K
NBA YoungBoy Tour New Dates Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Expands His "Make America Slime Again" Tour With New Dates 6.1K