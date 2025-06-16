NBA YoungBoy Announces He's Dropping An Album On July 4th

If it wasn't already an NBA YoungBoy takeover in 2025, it sure is now. In just four weeks the Louisiana product will be coming back with a brand-new album. Specifically, it will arrive on July 4, according to the Instagram Story post from the rapper himself.
"Album July 4," YB wrote in big bold lettering. Unfortunately, we don't really have many details outside of the release date. A tracklist, potential features, nor an album cover are available. However, we do have a few singles from NBA YoungBoy as of May 6 that could maybe make the cut.
Those include, "Where I Been," which he dropped just two months after his release from prison. Then, there's "Shot Callin," followed by a two pack of "Top Tingz" and "Finest" that he shared on May 23. But again, we don't have any tracklist yet so who knows what YB is going to do with these records.
But regardless though, this is exciting news for NBA YoungBoy fans and they are letting their happiness out on social media. "Make America Slime Again," one fan writes. "This sh*t finna be sick I’m ready for it 💚🐐" another adds.
NBA YoungBoy Concert 2025
Going back to that "Make America Slime Again," though that's the name of the prolific MCs next tour. He announced his first-ever headlining trek in the middle of last month and it begins on September 1. However, with this being a monumental moment for his devoted fan base, he decided to add a healthy number of extra dates.
13 were added, to be exact, with a majority of them being in October and early November. Tickets already went on sale, doing so on the 4th of June and extending into the 6th.
But even though the fans are pumped, YB arguably may be even more so. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his.... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead.. rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!"