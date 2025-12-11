NBA YoungBoy Has An Unfortunate Update On "Slime Cry" Album

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
NBA YoungBoy first announced that this project was in the works in October. However, it's continuing to hit some speed bumps.

NBA YoungBoy fans have been eating good in 2025 with singles, features, a pair of projects, and a solo tour. In short, they have gotten the whole nine. But given how passionate his supporters are, they will always want new music.

From October 16 to November 27, the Louisiana product assured them that he would end the year with one more album. Taking to his Instagram in the midst of his Make America Slime Again trek, he revealed that Slime Cry was going to drop on Black Friday (November 28).

Unfortunately, fans staying up past midnight were sorely disappointed. "Thanks for ruining my thanksgiving @GGYOUNGBOY," one user on X wrote at the time. Another added with some extra vitriol, "I’ve had my plate in the fridge for over 6 hours in hopes of you dropping tonight so I can eat while simultaneously blessing my ears with slime cry. F*ck you Kentrell."

Making matters worse is that YB nor anyone in his circle spoke as to why Slime Cry was nowhere to be found.

He would eventually clear the air a day after it's promised release date on his X account. "Oh you want my album I forgot, Loading….,," he typed seemingly nonchalantly.

NBA YoungBoy Albums That Dropped In 2025

However, it now appears that it's not coming anytime soon. In an Instagram post a couple of hours ago as of now, he delivered a heartbreaking update. "Slime cry “I don’t think loading” 😔," the caption reads per Kurrco.

Interestingly though, not many of his fans in the comments section are reacting with sadness. Instead, they are dropping fire emojis, presumably showing love to the video he uploaded.

Hopefully, in the near future, YB has a new date in mind. But things certainly sound bleak for the time being.

But as we alluded to earlier, it's been an astounding run for the 26-year-old superstar.

On top of the financially successful headlining tour across the U.S., NBA YoungBoy has two albums for fans to enjoy still. The first of course is Make America Slime Again, which hit DSPs on July 25.

Not only did it signify his return following a taxing prison stint, but it also stirred up some controversy for him partially dedicating it to Donald Trump. The POTUS pardoned his federal charges in late May.

He's also got a joint tape hosted by DJ Khaled titled DESHAWN. While it was a cool little surprise, it didn't perform well at all on the charts. That released a few weeks later on August 12.

