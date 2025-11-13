NBA YoungBoy Ends Tour By Celebrating Selling Out Every Show

NBA YoungBoy, despite inflicting a lot of setbacks onto himself, has had to overcome a lot. After serving prison time for gun-related charges and participating in a fraudulent prescription drug ring, the Louisiana native wanted to make up for time lost. Earlier this year, he announced Make America Slime Again and its accompanying tour.

The hype was absolutely immense and nonstop for one of this generation's superstars to return and did they ever show out. It was so real that YB had to add on dates for his first-ever headlining tour.

Despite the anticipation being through the roof, the trek across the United States was anything but smooth. Every other week it felt like reports would surface the night of or the day after a show talking about a violent altercation.

In fact, one incident got so severe that it led to a teenager being hit with a felony assault charge. On top of that, some NBA YoungBoy's performances were canceled after initially facing strict bag policies and tight security.

Chicago was one of the most notable, especially given the beef that still exists between him and Lil Durk.

But through all of that, NBA YoungBoy emerged victorious. All 45 of his stops sold out.

NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Beef

As a result, the "Outside Today" rapper thanked his loyal fan base for the support during his last show in Seattle on Thursday.

In a clip caught by Kurrco, a massive frame was brought out onstage. In it housed YB's schedule with the impressive stats listed below. According to the plaque, the Make America Slime Again run made $75 million in total revenue. Additionally, 200,000 tickets were sold.

The crowd was going absolutely bonkers and as they rightfully should have.

All of this excitement around NBA YoungBoy has us wondering how NLE Choppa is feeling right now. If you haven't heard, the Memphis native put out a diss track called "KO."

While has admitted that their past issues did have something to do with the track releasing, NLE also explained that there's more to it than that. "It can be viewed as like, 'Oh yeah, I don’t f*ck with you. I don’t like you. This, that, whoop.' But it’s more so speaking to something that’s controlling him. It’s speaking to what has possession of him, and I love him."

He added further in a Rolling Stone interview, "I would love to give that brother a hug. I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t? But do I have worries about things being personal outside of this? I feel he got bigger fish to fry. I’m just playing a small role in it by using my voice."