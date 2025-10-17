NBA YoungBoy's shows continue to carry the looming presence of potential violence. Word on the street is that hefty safety measures are being implemented for his upcoming hometown performances in New Orleans. Per Kurrco, 400+ police officers are going to be present for his back-to-back stops in Louisiana.
But it's not just the extra muscle. Drones and armored vehicles are also reportedly going to be at the ready. To ensure every concertgoer's safety, local police are also urging fans not to bring in firearms.
"Our enforcement presence will include walking beats, mounted, bicycles, tactical units, drones, one of our armored vehicles, our light towers in key areas, and high visibility patrols throughout downtown and the French Quarter. The statement comes from NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier per WWL-TV.
"Overtime really has blown up. Obviously, with our public safety agencies, but also within city departments, what's happening with overtime," Mayor-Elect Helena Moreno said. There's currently a budget deficit going on in the city of New Orleans, so this decision is sure to raise eyebrows.
NBA YoungBoy Tour
But sadly, this is nothing new for YB's Make America Slime Again trek as we said. Last month, his show in Chicago was eventually canceled after a strict clear bag policy was enforced.
"Cancellation statement: The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase. No further comment at this time."
This got quite the reaction out of YB's manager, Alex Junnier. "@unitedcenter b*tched out," he said on Instagram.
King Von's sister, Kayla B, was pretty happy about karma coming around to YB for what she sees as his alleged involvement in her brother's death. Contrastingly, G Herbo, who has deep ties to Von and Lil Durk, was a little disappointed in the cancellation.
"I ain’t no hater... I wanna see him win... King Von is my brother. I don’t care about that type of sh*t… But I’m all for like empowerment when it comes to like black men," he said.
