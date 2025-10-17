NBA YoungBoy's Hometown Shows In New Orleans Receiving Heavy Security

BY Zachary Horvath 166 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's tour has experienced a lot of safety measures, especially for his Chicago show which was eventually canceled.

NBA YoungBoy's shows continue to carry the looming presence of potential violence. Word on the street is that hefty safety measures are being implemented for his upcoming hometown performances in New Orleans. Per Kurrco, 400+ police officers are going to be present for his back-to-back stops in Louisiana.

But it's not just the extra muscle. Drones and armored vehicles are also reportedly going to be at the ready. To ensure every concertgoer's safety, local police are also urging fans not to bring in firearms.

"Our enforcement presence will include walking beats, mounted, bicycles, tactical units, drones, one of our armored vehicles, our light towers in key areas, and high visibility patrols throughout downtown and the French Quarter. The statement comes from NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier per WWL-TV.

"Overtime really has blown up. Obviously, with our public safety agencies, but also within city departments, what's happening with overtime," Mayor-Elect Helena Moreno said. There's currently a budget deficit going on in the city of New Orleans, so this decision is sure to raise eyebrows.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, & Regrets

NBA YoungBoy Tour

But sadly, this is nothing new for YB's Make America Slime Again trek as we said. Last month, his show in Chicago was eventually canceled after a strict clear bag policy was enforced.

"Cancellation statement: The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase. No further comment at this time."

This got quite the reaction out of YB's manager, Alex Junnier. "@unitedcenter b*tched out," he said on Instagram.

King Von's sister, Kayla B, was pretty happy about karma coming around to YB for what she sees as his alleged involvement in her brother's death. Contrastingly, G Herbo, who has deep ties to Von and Lil Durk, was a little disappointed in the cancellation.

"I ain’t no hater... I wanna see him win... King Von is my brother. I don’t care about that type of sh*t… But I’m all for like empowerment when it comes to like black men," he said.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Opium Saturdays Hosted By GHerbo Music G Herbo Shares Thoughts On NBA YoungBoy's Chicago Show Being Canceled 1.9K
Kayla B NBA YoungBoy Chicago Hip Hop News Music King Von’s Sister, Kayla B, Reacts To NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Cancellation 7.7K
News Authentic 612
Day N Night Music NBA YoungBoy's Chicago Show Canceled Amid Rampant Security Concerns 7.1K
Comments 1