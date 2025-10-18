NBA YoungBoy's Canceled & Security-Heavy Shows Get Explanations

NBA YoungBoy fans have been very happy with the "MASA" tour so far, even if it's had a lot of hiccups along the way. Most recently, security for his upcoming hometown New Orleans shows at the Smoothie King Center tightened up heavily, and his Atlanta concert on Wednesday, October 15 was canceled for previously unclear reasons. Now, though, we have a little bit more information on these recent updates.

DJ Akademiks covered a FOX 8 clip on television that covers YB's recent concert updates. It mentions the armored vehicles, 400 police officers, drones, and barricades that law enforcement will employ for the surely packed NOLA performances on Sunday (October 19) and Monday (October 20). Reporter Parker Boyd also relayed that New Orleans police sources told FOX 8 that YoungBoy's affiliates – more specifically, some of his rivals – also plan to attend the show, which they expect to be full with 17,000 people each night.

In addition, Boyd reported that the New Orleans Police Department is working with the Atlanta Police Department concerning their recent cancelation of the "Make America Slime Again" stop. Also, the report revealed that the Atlanta cancelation was because the Baton Rouge rapper's entourage got into a fight with police at State Farm Arena's VIP entrance.

Smoothie King Center

Police also stated that they reached out to the Smoothie King Center to make all of this happen smoothly. Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier elaborated on some of their planned strategy for safety and security at the upcoming Smoothie King Center show.

NBA YoungBoy's concert cancelations, namely the one in Chicago, resulted in sympathy from some very unexpected corners. G Herbo recently lamented this despite being from Chicago and having love for King Von, YB's deceased opp.

"I ain’t no hater... I want to see him win..." Herb remarked during a recent interview. "King Von is my brother. I don’t care about that type of s**t… But I’m all for, like, empowerment when it comes to, like, Black men."

Amid some other NBA YoungBoy controversies, hopefully all of these security measures and cancelations are for the better and not in furtherance of more obstacles.