- MusicPeso Pluma Forced To Cancel Tijuana Show After Cartel Makes Death ThreatsPluma once again had to cancel shows after receiving cartel death threats.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGorillaz Cancel Their September U.S. TourFans are upset about the decision. By Jake Lyda
- MusicDionne Warwick Cancels Shows Because Of "Medical Incident"Warwick is healing up, and we can likely expect her to be sassing it up on Twitter again in no time.By Noah Grant
- MusicT-Pain Reschedules Texas Tour Stop After Shooting & Calls Out Fans Who ComplainThree people were killed and others injured during a shooting in Deep Ellum. "I'd rather f*cking not be on tour than disrespect somebody that f*cking died."By Erika Marie
- AnticsKodak Black Reacts To COVID-19, Shares Prison PicsKodak Black needs the Coronavirus to last until he gets out of prison as more rappers face canceled shows and performances. By Aron A.
- GramDiddy Undergoes Fourth Surgery In Two Years: "I'm Clumsy"Diddy shared a video of himself just prior to going under the knife as he explained how he's "accident-prone."By Erika Marie
- GramDaBaby Details Why He Missed Charlotte Show, Apologizes To FansIt was beyond his control.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Performs Via FaceTime After Canceling Concert Due To Jet IssuesWould you ask for your money back?By Erika Marie
- MusicDave East Cancels Boston Show Due To Alleged Death ThreatsSomeone called the club and said they were going to shoot the rapper.By Erika Marie