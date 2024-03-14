Jennifer Lopez Cancels Several Tour Dates, Reports Indicate Low Ticket Sales

Jennifer Lopez hit a speed bump on her upcoming North American tour, her first in five years, in support of her new album This Is Me... Now. Moreover, she and her team canceled seven shows from August 20 to 31 in Cleveland (August 20), Nashville (22), Raleigh (24), Atlanta (25), Tampa (27), New Orleans (30), and Houston (31). Ticketmaster indicated these changes, and seating charts for these shows are apparently still available at press time. As such, reports from other outlets name low ticket sales as the reason for this change, but that is impossible to confirm without a statement from the singer or her team.

For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez's new album was part of a larger multi-media rollout, which she reportedly funded entirely by herself. Furthermore, two visual projects were also a part of this last month: a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a documentary on this album and project centered around her romantic rekindling with Ben Affleck. "Everybody thought I was cr*zy. And by the way, I thought I was cr*zy," the New York City native recently told Variety during an interview. Whether you think that applies to her relationship or her career moves, she's ready to take it all on.

Still, seeing these canceled Jennifer Lopez tour dates is quite disappointing for fans, although second nights in Miami (June 29), Toronto (August 3), and New York (August 17) were added per a Live Nation announcement on Thursday (March 14). In addition, sources reportedly told Billboard that the canceled dates were due to routing issues, but that they added new dates and will announce them soon. It's unclear if these new dates for the "Can't Get Enough" superstar are the new Miami, Toronto, and New York dates or if the new dates will address the canceled shows themselves. We'll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, even though not everyone loved the aforementioned single "Can't Get Enough" with Latto, it's still great to see the 54-year-old develop her career more and keep playing in the game. After all, superstardom and talent don't go away easy. Let's just hope that the rest of the tour goes swimmingly as planned. For more news and the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez, stay posted on HNHH.

