cancelled dates

- Pop CultureTaylor Swift Cancels Lover Fest Tour DatesCOVID-19 wins again.By Madusa S.
- MusicSZA Opens Up About Swollen Vocal Chords: "My Voice Just Won’t Fuc*ing Work"SZA reveals the severity of her vocal chord issues in emotional Instagram post.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Reveals Why He Has Been M.I.A. Since Prison ReleaseKevin Gates has been given strict travel restrictions by the Illinois Correctional Institute.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Performed In Philadelphia Despite The Show Being Canceled6ix9ine cares not for any canceled shows as he will still show up.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Has Another Canceled Show, This Time In PennsylvaniaThe rollout for "Day69" continues to fall apart as Tekashi 6ix9ine deals with yet another canceled show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Settles Lloyd's Of London Cancelled Tour LawsuitKanye West & Lloyd's Of London have come to a settlement on their lawsuits.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicR. Kelly's Relationship With His Agent Reportedly On The RocksR. Kelly's professional circle continues to cool.By Matt F