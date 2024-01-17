Jennifer Lopez Drops First Trailer For Semi-Biographical "This Is Me...Now"

Jennifer Lopez has released the first trailer for This Is Me...Now, a semi-biographical retelling of her much-publicized love life. Starring Lopez, as well as her husband Ben Affleck, the project is part-biopic, part-visual album. It will follow the ups and downs of Lopez's love life, especially through the lens of how people external to Lopez perceived her relationships. The trailer hints at some of the massive music numbers the film will include. One appears to take place around a steampunk heart. Another appears to take place at one of Lopez's weddings.

Lopez is joined by a star-studded cast that includes Keke Palmer and Sofia Vergara. Fat Joe also appears to play the role of Lopez's therapist. Other musical stars teased include Kim Petras and Post Malone. And of course, Lopez's own musical will feature heavily. A Prime exclusive, This Is Me...Now drops on February 16. You can watch the full trailer below.

Jennifer Lopez Looks To Move On From The Mother

Furthermore, This Is Me...Now is Lopez's first on-screen appearance since 2023's The Mother. The Netflix original saw Lopez playing an anonymous assassin who must protect the daughter she once gave up for adoption. The film pitted Lopez against a villain played by Joseph Fiennes and was written by Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green. It was a major step towards action for Lopez, who was better known for her comedic work (Shotgun Wedding) and drama work (Hustlers). Netflix had previously found success with films like Extraction, which filled a similar sub-genre.

However, the film received a mixed reaction upon release. The Mother received a 43% critic rating and 62% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While Lopez's performance was praised, the film was too generic to really stand out. However, This Is Me...Now appears to be a spectacle that combines Lopez's performance flair with her proven ability for dramatic acting roles. Will you be watching This Is Me...Now? Let us know in the comments.

