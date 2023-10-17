Diddy Nearly Fought Will & Jada Pinkett Smith For Flirting With Jennifer Lopez, Body Guard Claims

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, says that the Bad Boy founder once nearly came to blows with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Speaking with The Art of Dialogue, Deal explained that the couple had “made advances” on Diddy's then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. He also joked that Will would mostly likely “beat the shit” out of Diddy, although he did admit the music industry mogul can "scrap."

“We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck. It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons,” Deal began. “Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on [one] side of the room."

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith

US actor Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“[Puff] stood up. And when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over towards him and he said to me, ‘Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause I’ma snuff him.'” Deal added that he found the entire situation funny and even hoped Will would get a few good shots in on Diddy: “I could move slow enough that Will could probably get two or three punches back in," he remembered thinking, “That shit was funny. He thought that Jada and Will were coming on too strong to Jennifer, making advances.” Check out Deal's full comments on working with Diddy below.

Gene Deal Recalls Working With Diddy

Deal's latest comments come amid renewed drama in the marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. While promoting her new memoir, Worthy, Jada has made several revelations about their relationship, including that they've privately been separated since 2016. Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple on HotNewHipHop.

