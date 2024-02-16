Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's Sex Life In TMI Fashion In New Song

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of new album drop mode -– her first in ten years, in fact. Moreover, This Is Me... Now is a follow-up to her 2002 LP This Is Me... Then, and also includes a visual component thanks to a documentary about the project. However, instead of commenting on any of this, a lot of people are instead focusing on some particularly NSFW lines that the Nuyorican icon seemingly had for her husband, actor Ben Affleck. They appear on the track "Greatest Love Story Never Told," which is coincidentally the title of the aforementioned album doc, and they're a doozy.

"Different roads, two lost souls / Never thought we’d find our way back," Jennifer Lopez sings on the cut. "Could’ve lost what matters most / How could I live with that?" Later on is when things got particularly steamy for fans, though, to the point where it may be a little too on-the-nose for some. "Missing your body climbing on top of me, slippin’ inside of me / Way that I ride it, bodies aligning, look at our timing," the Latto collaborator continued. "Forget about the world when we’re alone / Only thing that ever felt, felt like home."

Jennifer Lopez's "Greatest Love Story Never Told": Stream

Of course, this isn't really much different from your standard lustful writing across any style of music. But it does hit a little different when listeners know exactly who Jennifer Lopez is talking about and when they have so much visual memory and exposure when it comes to her interactions with Ben Affleck. Sometimes, folks catch them seemingly in the middle of a red carpet argument, and other times, they can't get their hands off each other. Such is love, right?

Meanwhile, according to Pajiba, even Jane Fonda -– who appears in J. Lo's documentary -– thinks that they need to relax a little. "It feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it," she reportedly expressed. "You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging." But our names aren't Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lopez, so who are we to judge. For more news and the latest updates on these two and other celebrity couples, keep checking in with HNHH.

