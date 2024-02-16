Jennifer Lopez Details Ben Affleck's Sex Life In TMI Fashion In New Song

Even Jane Fonda, who appears in the documentary behind J-Lo's new album, reportedly thinks that they're trying a bit too hard.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker &amp; Blackjack Tournament

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of new album drop mode -– her first in ten years, in fact. Moreover, This Is Me... Now is a follow-up to her 2002 LP This Is Me... Then, and also includes a visual component thanks to a documentary about the project. However, instead of commenting on any of this, a lot of people are instead focusing on some particularly NSFW lines that the Nuyorican icon seemingly had for her husband, actor Ben Affleck. They appear on the track "Greatest Love Story Never Told," which is coincidentally the title of the aforementioned album doc, and they're a doozy.

"Different roads, two lost souls / Never thought we’d find our way back," Jennifer Lopez sings on the cut. "Could’ve lost what matters most / How could I live with that?" Later on is when things got particularly steamy for fans, though, to the point where it may be a little too on-the-nose for some. "Missing your body climbing on top of me, slippin’ inside of me / Way that I ride it, bodies aligning, look at our timing," the Latto collaborator continued. "Forget about the world when we’re alone / Only thing that ever felt, felt like home."

Read More: Jack Harlow Schools Ben Affleck On The Right Beat In Dunkin’s Super Bowl Teaser

Jennifer Lopez's "Greatest Love Story Never Told": Stream

Of course, this isn't really much different from your standard lustful writing across any style of music. But it does hit a little different when listeners know exactly who Jennifer Lopez is talking about and when they have so much visual memory and exposure when it comes to her interactions with Ben Affleck. Sometimes, folks catch them seemingly in the middle of a red carpet argument, and other times, they can't get their hands off each other. Such is love, right?

Meanwhile, according to Pajiba, even Jane Fonda -– who appears in J. Lo's documentary -– thinks that they need to relax a little. "It feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it," she reportedly expressed. "You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging." But our names aren't Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lopez, so who are we to judge. For more news and the latest updates on these two and other celebrity couples, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Icon

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.