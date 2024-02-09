Jack Harlow Schools Ben Affleck On The Right Beat In Dunkin's Super Bowl Teaser

Jack Harlow and Ben Affleck In Dunkin's latest teaser dropping just days before the Super Bowl extravaganza, we find ourselves in the passenger seat of a beige car, riding shotgun to an unexpected bromance between Hollywood heavyweight Ben Affleck and rap sensation Jack Harlow. Affleck, donned in a bold fuchsia turtleneck and black jacket, takes center stage in his quest for musical greatness. The teaser picks up from Dunkin's previous ad during the Grammys, where Affleck teased his musical alter ego, B. Lo, in a flamboyant ensemble complete with a colossal doughnut necklace.

This time around, he's seeking guidance from none other than the six-time Grammy nominee Harlow, a man with three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits to his name. Seated in the cozy confines of a car, the duo engages in a heart-to-heart conversation about Affleck's musical aspirations. The Boston-accented Affleck passionately explains his conviction, but Harlow, the voice of reason, suggests that the conflicting inner voice might be just what he needs to hear. Affleck vehemently rejects the notion, dismissing it as the "wrong voice."

Read More: Jack Harlow Spends A Third Week At Number One With "Lovin' On Me"

Jack Harlow Offers Advice In Superbowl Ad

Harlow, ever the laid-back mentor, suggests that it might be Affleck's "voice of reason" attempting to guide him on the right path. Affleck, however, remains steadfast in his denial, delivering a deadpan response: "I don't have that voice — believe me!" The chemistry between the two stars adds a layer of humor to the teaser, showcasing Affleck's determination to pursue his musical dreams. No matter how unconventional they may seem. Harlow's sage advice, delivered with a mix of wisdom and a hint of humor, positions him as the unlikely mentor in this dynamic duo.

The teaser not only serves as a promotional piece for Dunkin' ahead of the Super Bowl but also highlights the unexpected camaraderie between two vastly different personalities united by a shared love for Dunkin' and a passion for breaking boundaries in their respective fields. As the anticipation builds for Super Bowl Sunday, fans are left wondering if Affleck will heed Harlow's advice or continue down his eccentric musical path. One thing's for sure — Dunkin' has brewed up a winning combination of star power, humor, and the sweet aroma of success in this entertaining teaser.

Read More: Jack Harlow's Wax Figure Looks Shockingly Real