One of the signs that a celebrity is on their way to becoming a superstar is getting a wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Almost every celebrity out there has at one point or another posed with a realistic figure of themselves. While some have famously been, not great, others fan look shockingly realistic. Jack Harlow’s in among the latter. His new statue was debuted yesterday and fans couldn’t believe how realistic it was. In the video posted to Twitter, Harlow himself can’t even believe how good it looks. He was in Las Vegas for the debut of the new wax figure and the two look stunningly similar side by side.

The white tuxedo that wax Jack Harlow is wearing feels appropriate for the rapper. As does the bling he’s sporting with a nice watch and chain accessorizing him. Harlow is a notorious fan of fashion and had a big week last month at Paris Fashion Week. The rapper pulled up to the Givenchy show in a sleek black tux. He posted some pictures recapping his entire weekend in France days later. Fans couldn’t help but point out that the rapper once said “You don’t need Givenchy, you need Jesús” in his biggest hit “First Class.”

Jack Harlow’s Stunning Wax Figure

Jack Harlow has also had some notable moments on stage recently, for both good and bad reasons. Harlow and Lil Durk were both were both in NYC for shows last week and the pair linked up behind the scenes. Once the pictures hit the internet fans couldn’t help but wish for a collab between two of rap music’s biggest hitmakers at the moment.

On the other side of things Jack Harlow had an iffy time on stage at Power Our Planet. The environmentalism benefit concert had a star-studded lineup that included Harlow. But once he tried to play his biggest hit “First Class” for the crowd, they didn’t know the words. Harlow played it off pretty well but it still came as a surprise to him that they couldn’t sing along to such a big hit song. What do you think of Jack Harlow’s incredibly realistic wax figure? Let us know in the comment section below.

