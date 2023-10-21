wax figure
- MusicNipsey Hussle Wax Figure Impresses Atlanta Fans At Invest FestThe wax figure was created by Mr. Officials, who was in the running for the $100K Nipsey Hussle Business Grant.ByCaroline Fisher6.9K Views
- MusicBeyonce's New Wax Figure Leaves Fans Confused: "That’s Becky"Social media users think the the Grévin Museum's new wax figure looks nothing like Beyonce.ByCaroline Fisher1322 Views
- MusicDrake’s New Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds New YorkMadame Tussauds has sparked another debate.ByCaroline Fisher1231 Views
- MusicRihanna's "Diabolical" New Wax Figure Has Fans DisturbedSocial media users think Madame Tussauds did RiRi dirty.ByCaroline Fisher1.6K Views
- MusicRihanna's New Wax Sculpture Sports The Singer's Super Bowl LookRiri's newest was sculpture is commemorating her Super Bowl performance. ByLavender Alexandria841 Views
- StreetwearBeyonce Wax Figure Looks More Like Other Celebs, Social Media SaysShe ain't no diva!ByHayley Hynes640 Views
- Pop Culture7 Worst Celebrity Wax Figures EverIt’s still a wonder why these come out in the first place.ByDemi Phillips991 Views
- MusicTakeoff Wax Figure's Creation Detailed In New Video: WatchThis is the first-ever rendition of the late former Migo on wax, and its creator mr.officials.llc shared the heartfelt tale behind it.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1492 Views
- MusicRihanna's New Wax Figure Stuns At Madame Tussauds Hong KongThe figure is modeled after Rihanna's 2020 FENTY pop-up launch look.ByCaroline Fisher3.6K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Was Not Impressed With His Wax Museum FigureWayne was quick to issue his own statement.ByAlexander Cole1.5K Views
- Pop CultureDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Teaming Up With Wax Museum To Fix Viral Statue Of HimselfThe Rock is vowing to fix the skin tone of his wax figure.ByLavender Alexandria611 Views
- ViralLil Wayne's Wax Figure Dragged Through The Mud On Social Media: Fans ReactAnother day, another nightmare-fueling wax representation of a famous celebrity that gave fans a good laugh.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.5K Views
- Pop CultureNew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Wax Figure Roasted For Looking Nothing Like HimPitbull, Mr. Clean, and Vin Diesel have all been suggested as better fits for the figure.ByBen Mock1005 Views