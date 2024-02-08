Beyonce Wax Figure Looks More Like Other Celebs, Social Media Says

Many have tried to imitate Beyonce over the years, but none have succeeded as flawlessly as they'd hoped – including Madame Tussauds. The world-famous wax museum has made numerous statues of the "Halo" hitmaker for their locations all across the globe, some more flattering than others. Their latest take on Queen B debuted today (February 8) in Blackpool. Now that photos of the creation are making rounds online, debate is ensuing about which other celebrities the waxwork looks more like.

On one hand, some think that this might be the closest Tussauds has come to bringing Beyonce to life. Others, however, think the brand has work to do in terms of the mother of three's face card. Thankfully, her RENAISSANCE Era outfit was perfectly on point, and her hair looked as fabulous as ever. As you might've heard, Bey announced just a few days ago that her Cecred line is coming soon to help keep all of her fans' manes looking full, fresh, and healthy.

Madame Tussauds Gives Beyonce Another Go

At the same time that Bey arrived at the Blackpool museum, they also welcomed a new figure of pop sensation Lady Gaga. She and the Houston native previously worked together on "Telephone," and now they're sharing space again on the floor of the UK venue. It seems that little has been said about the House of Gucci actresses' waxwork online, as it's relatively close to her actual appearance.

Social Media Reacts

"They can never get her face right," one Twitter/X user wrote after seeing Madame Tussaud's latest attempt at recreating Beyonce's beauty. Elsewhere, others pointed out that the statue seems to more closely resemble R&B songstress Tinashe, or King of Queens starlet Leah Remini. The hair and body are pretty close to Beyonce's, but there's obviously still work to be done in other areas. Keep scrolling to read more reactions, and let us know if you think the wax figure resembles Queen B or not in the comments.

