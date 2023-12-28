Rihanna's New Wax Figure Stuns At Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Earlier this week, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong added yet another celebrity wax figure to its collection, much to the delight of Rihanna fans everywhere. The museum teased RiRi's arrival last week, prompting countless eager social media users to guess who whose wax figure was next. Their teaser included part of the orange jacket the hitmaker wore at her 2020 FENTY pop-up launch at Bergdorf Goodman.

“Rihanna is an incredibly captivating artist, and through the introduction of her wax figure, we aim to convey her spirit of constant breakthroughs and unwavering determination,” Mr. Wade Chang, General Manager of Midway Hong Kong, Merlin Entertainments says of the reveal. “We hope that every guest visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will create unforgettable memories from their experience.”

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Unveils RiRi Wax Figure

Fans agree that the artist behind the realistic figure nailed it, capturing everything from her hair to her undoubtedly Fenty Beauty makeup look perfectly. The figure is displayed in the museum's fashion zone, though she remains best known for her music. Listeners have yet to hear anything new on that front from the mother of two for some time, her last full-length release being 2016's ANTI. Fortunately, it could be a short wait for those looking forward to new material from the songstress. Earlier this month she chatted with Entertainment Tonight, giving supporters an update on when they might hear new music or catch her on tour.

"Well we're always gonna go back on tour," she shared. "I feel like, when there's new music. We already know what that's gonna be, with the songs that I've performed my last tour. That was a long time ago, I feel like it's only fair that my fans get what they've been waiting on, which is new music. After that, lets just like, blow everything up." What do you think of Rihanna's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Hong Kong? Do you think the artist nailed it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

