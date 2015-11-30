hong kong
- MusicRihanna's New Wax Figure Stuns At Madame Tussauds Hong KongThe figure is modeled after Rihanna's 2020 FENTY pop-up launch look.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDaBaby Posts Email Showing Hong Kong Show Is 75% Sold OutIt seems the Charlotte MC is trying to fight back against reports of low show sales in the U.S. and take his talents elsewhere.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Movies#BoycottMulan Movement Starts In Response To Lead Actress' Stance On Hong KongA "#BoycottMulan" movement has begun in response to resurfaced tweets from lead actress Liu Yifei.By Cole Blake
- SportsSteve Kerr Admits Regret Over Previous China-Hong Kong RemarksSteve Kerr was one of many prominent NBA figures who was criticized for not speaking out against China.By Alexander Cole
- RandomAnother Dog Has Tested Positive For CoronavirusA second dog has tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong, furthering confusion surrounding animals' ability to spread the virus.By Lynn S.
- Pop CulturePizza Hut Tables Being Sold At IKEAIKEA and Pizza Hut collaborated on a life-size pizza saver table and it's everything we didn't know we wanted. By Bhaven Moorthy
- SportsLeBron James Blasted By Hong Kong Protesters Outside Of Staples CenterLeBron is still an unpopular man in Hong Kong.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdam Silver Reveals What China Wanted Him To Do With Daryl MoreySilver wasn't about to acquiesce to a foreign government.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Jerseys Burned In Hong Kong After China Statement: PhotosThis hasn't been a good look for LeBron.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harden Reacts To Rockets & China Debacle After Daryl Morey's TweetHarden is doing some damage control today.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRolling Loud Hong Kong Line-Up: Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti & MoreThe Hong Kong edition of Rolling Loud takes place in October.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesDisney To Open Marvel Land At Three Parks Featuring "Avengers Campus"Can't wait to enroll. By Noah C
- Pop CultureRihanna Flawlessly Graces The Cover Of Vogue Hong Kong"That Rihanna reign just won't let up."By Aida C.
- Movies"Mulan" Boycotted After Its Star Shared Support For Hong Kong Police During ProtestsLiu Yifei is facing a ton of backlash. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRolling Loud Announces New Festivals In New York & Hong KongTwo more chances to go to Rolling Loud.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Is Re-selling The Stylish Merch Collection From His Asia TourThe Asia Tour Capsule Collection is only available for the next 96 hours.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Rules The Overseas Box Office With $23.2 Million"Black Panther" begins its box office triumph. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLupe Fiasco Reportedly Launches Production Company In Hong KongLupe Fiasco is starting a new production company in Hong Kong.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicIggy Azalea Gyrates Behind The Scenes Of "Mo Bounce"Let Iggy Azalea give you an inside look at "Mo Bounce."By hnhh
- MusicIggy Azalea Twerks On InstagramIggy Azalea twerks her way back in shape for an upcoming show in Hong Kong.By hnhh
- NewsASAP Rocky Performs New Song "Yamborghini High" In Hong KongListen to ASAP Rocky perform "Yamborghini High" for the first time.By Rose Lilah