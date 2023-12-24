Rihanna Fan Throwback Photo From 11 Years Ago Leaves Bad Gal In Total Shock: Watch

When Rihanna was first discovered in 2003, she was just a 15-year-old with plenty of talent from beautiful Barbados. Now, the Fenty Beauty founder is a proud mother of two, girlfriend to ASAP Rocky, billionaire business owner, along with countless other accolades. She'll be turning 36 in the new year, and we're curious to see what the black-haired beauty has planed to top her 2023. She's been connecting with fans up close and personally since recovering from giving birth to Riot in the summer, and was even recently pleasantly surprised by one member of the Navy who's been supporting Rih for over a decade now.

While chatting with patrons at a recent Fenty event, one camera caught the "Umbrella" hitmaker's jaw falling to the floor while staring at a small screen in her hand. "When I showed RiRi a pic we took 11 [years] ago! 💜," TikTok user @itsmebabykaely0 wrote over the clip. "That's you?!" the fashionista asks her fan, clearly in shock before posing for a new snap together.

Rihanna and Her Navy Adore Each Other

Ensuring their glo-ups are obvious, Rihanna and the OP were mean-mugging for the camera while the singer held up their first picture together. At the time, the sweet fan was likely elementary or middle school age. Now, she's growing into a young adult – one who continues to take her style notes from Riot and RZA's mother. The multi-talent was kind enough to take multiple shots with her new friend, as shown in the video.

It's been a quiet year in terms of new music from Rihanna, but that doesn't mean the Bad Gal isn't getting plenty of inspiration from listening to other artists. Throughout 2023, it seems Afrobeats have become a favourite for her, as she revealed in a recent interview. Read more about Rih's favourite tracks at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

