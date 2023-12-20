Rihanna Admits She Didn't Intend To Reveal Pregnancy At Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna says that she originally planned not to reveal her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February, but it was unavoidable. Speaking with Access Hollywood at the launch party for the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty, Rihanna reflected on the iconic performance.

“Here’s the thing – I did what I had to do, right?” she said. “My jumper couldn’t zip up. No one knew I was pregnant, I just told my stylist to make sure it’s stretchy. So the under arm was stretchy and this was baggy but you know, the zip. It just stopped right there, so it had to be what it had to be!”

Rihanna Attends Fenty x Puma Launch Party

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

The choreographer for the show, Parris Goebel, previously discussed how Rihanna's pregnancy factored into the process during an interview with Good Morning America just days after the game. Goebel said that they originally planned to have her in something baggy to hide the baby bump, but when she showed up, she was much farther along in the pregnancy than anyone realized. “She was going to maybe wear something baggy that didn’t really show and then leading up to the show we were just like, ‘Oh, she’s really showing,’” Goebel recalled. Check out Rihanna's interview with Access Hollywood below.

Rihanna Speaks About Her Kids

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rihanna discussed her relationship with ASAP Rocky. She admitted that seeing him become a father has been a "major turn-on." “I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on," she said. "It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad). And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.” Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

