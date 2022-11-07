Rihanna has addressed rumors that she plans on releasing new music prior to her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Speaking ahead of the premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Rihanna says that her schedule for releasing new music is “unrelated.”

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing,” she told the Associated Press. “Do you hear that, fans? Because I knew, the second I announced this, they’re gonna think my album is coming. I need to get work. But I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project.”

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

Rihanna also spoke with Extra, telling the outet that she took the Super Bowl gig as a way to motivate her to get back on stage.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really sure because it is a big stage and it has been a while, you know, but I wanted to take on a challenge,” Rihanna said. “I wanted to do something that would force me to get back on stage, really. Because when you’re a mom, it’s not important really. Everything is at the bottom of the priority list.”

As for her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna refused to reveal who she will be bringing on stage with her. When asked whether A$AP Rocky will make an appearance, she quipped that her “lips are sealed.”

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music, last month, with the release of “Lift Me Up,” from the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Check out Rihanna’s conversation with Extra as well as the AP below.

