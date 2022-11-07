It seems like it was just yesterday that Rihanna shared the exciting news of her first pregnancy with the world, but in reality, it’s been nearly a year since the 34-year-old and her rapper beau shared the iconic photoshoot of them walking through New York’s winter streets, her budding bump on full display in a vintage Chanel coat.

After serving countless tantalizing looks throughout the latter half of carrying her child, the Bad Gal gave birth back in May, and has since announced a career comeback for herself in a major way, although she’s seldom shared details about her new bundle of joy.

Rihanna arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

As she prepares for several huge endeavours, such as the return of her annual Savage X Fenty show (this one sparking controversy due to Johnny Depp’s alleged involvement), or her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, the 34-year-old has also begun dishing about her experiences with motherhood so far.

Chatting with The Washington Post in an interview published on Monday (November 7), Rihanna explained why she and A$AP Rocky have yet to introduce their baby boy to the world. “We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” she said.

“We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there,” the Barbadian-born songstress added.

The “Needed Me” hitmaker also spoke with E! News about how she’s been handling her newfound responsibilities, at which time Rih admitted that she’s been acting more like her own mother than she ever expected herself to.

“It is weird,” she shared. “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”

According to Rihanna, if it was evident before, she never noticed it, but now that she has a child of her own, she can’t help but pick up on the similarities.

After taking a long hiatus from the music industry, the Good Girl Gone Bad artist shared a powerful anthem for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack recently called “Lift Me Up.” Check that out here, and leave your best guess as to what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might have named their baby in the comments below.

