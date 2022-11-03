Johnny Depp is making his way through every medium of the entertainment world, now that he’s done with the Amber Heard trial. As he returns back to film, the actor is reportedly getting ready to help Rihanna kick off her upcoming Savage X Fenty show.

According to TMZ, Rihanna’s tapped Johnny Depp as the surprise guest at Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. However, he won’t be hitting the runway. Sources close to the production team revealed that Depp will be the focus of the big celebrity moment, similar to Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu’s appearance on the show.

It will be a historical moment for Depp and Savage x Fenty. Depp will rock clothes from the men’s collection, making him the first male in the history of Savage x Fenty to boast that position. Depp will reportedly rock a “cool and chic” look that captures all aspects of his artistry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The bit for the show has already been taped ahead of the November 9th debut. Rihanna and her team extended the invitation to Depp, who was just as excited to be part of the show. Savage X Fenty will debut on Amazon Prime.

It’s been an overall chaotic year for Johnny Depp as he’s trried to return to the fold. The trial with Amber Heard became one of the biggest celebrity court cases, which ultimately worked out in his favor. Still, there were plenty of Heard supporters who’ve felt he doesn’t deserve a warm welcome back to Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp made a massive return to the limelight at the Video Music Awards. The Blow actor appeared as a Moon Person on the VMA stage and many expressed their excitement to see him following the Amber Heard trial. Heard’s sister, on the other hand, called MTV’s inclusion of Johnny Depp as “disgusting.” She’s yet to comment on Rihanna’s decision to include Depp in the Savage x Fenty show but we’ll keep you posted if she shares a statement.