Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty will be venturing into the world of sportswear, the Anti singer announced on Wednesday. The news comes ahead of the brand’s upcoming fashion show, Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4, which is scheduled to take place in November.

“I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” Rihanna told Vogue in a new interview published on Wednesday. “For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam [Selman] play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

Rihanna was assisted with the collection by designer Adam Selman. The two previously worked together on a Savage X Fenty capsule collection back on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

“It’s the perfect marriage of lingerie-inspired activewear that isn’t like anything else on the market,” Selman told Vogue. “We wanted to create something unique and bold that can speak to the existing customers, but also open up a whole new realm of possibilities for us.”

“Sometimes, when innovation and technology are used in activewear, it gets very techy – I wanted to keep it invisible and sexy, so you feel it, but without noticing it visually,” he added. “It has all the things we know and love from Savage X Fenty – it’s disruptive, inclusive, bold and sexy, while still being powerful and playful at the same time.”

Selman also worked with Rihanna on the iconic naked dress for the 2014 CFDA Awards.

