Johnny Depp
- Pop CultureElon Musk Threatened Warner Bros With "Scorched-Earth" Letter If Amber Heard Was Fired From "Aquaman 2": ReportElon Musk reportedly sent a heated letter to Warner Bros. warning them not to fire Amber Heard from "Aquaman 2."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Explore Amber Heard's journey in Hollywood, her roles, legal battles, and the fluctuations in her net worth up to 2023.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp Net Worth 2023: What Is The Movie Star Worth?The labyrinthine journey of Johnny Depp: a cache of career accolades, and an empire of diverse business ventures.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Grateful For Fan Support Upon Social Media ReturnAmber Heard is coming back into the spotlight.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Johnny Depp TrialAmber Heard attended Taormina Film Festival on Friday.By Cole Blake
- TVJohnny Depp Snags Historic $20 Million Deal With DiorThe actor is still getting his bearings after a rough couple of years.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Explains Decision To Settle Johnny Depp CaseAmber Heard is settling her defamation case against Johnny Depp.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie "Pirates" Movie No Longer Happening At Disney, Actress SaysThe blonde beauty spoke with "Vanity Fair" about any of her recent career endeavours.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJohnny Depp Will Reportedly Appear In Rihanna's Savage X Fenty ShowRihanna reportedly links up with Johnny Depp on "Savage x Fenty."By Aron A.
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp & Attorney Joelle Rich's Relationship Is Not Exclusive: ReportThe relationship between Johnny Depp and his attorney, Joelle Rich, is reportedly not exclusive.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp Is Dating His Lawyer After Amber Heard TrialThe "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is dating a London-based lawyer, who is married but separated.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAmber Heard's Sister Slams MTV For Johnny Depp Inclusion At VMAsAmber Heard's sister called MTV's decision to feature Johnny Depp in their VMAs broadcast, "disgusting."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp To Dress Up As MTV Moonman During Surprise VMA AppearanceJohnny Depp is reportedly in talks to dress up as MTV's infamous Moonman during the 2022 Video Music Awards. By hnhh
- Pop CultureBen Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Guest Leaves Ceremony In AmbulanceAn ambulance was spotted taking a wedding guest away from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp In Talks To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAsJohnny Depp might dress up as the Moonperson.By Rex Provost
- MoviesJohnny Depp To Direct, "Modigliani," His 1st Feature Film In 25 YearsJohnny Depp will be stepping behind the camera to direct his first feature film in over two decades.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Hires New Legal Team For Johnny Depp Defamation AppealAmber Heard is hoping for better luck with a new legal team.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Spotted In The Hamptons While Legal Team Prepares To Request A MistrialAmber Heard is still in the Hamptons following the verdict in the recent defamation trial with Johnny Depp. By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJohnny Depp Blasts Amber Heard On New AlbumJohnny Depp isn't done celebrating the verdict of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.By Rex Provost