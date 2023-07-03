Actress Amber Heard has been extremely quiet since the massive blowback from her defamation trial with actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp. Both were found responsible for hurting each other, and ever since the trial, Heard has been lambasted for her performance during the spectacle. However, she is now ready to get back out into the public discourse. She went to the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy, to promote her latest film. Then, she went on to Twitter to thank her fans and supporters after what she claimed was an “unforgettable weekend.”

Amber Heard is definitely trying to put the whole trial ordeal behind her, even though some people still believe she was the one who set the whole thing up for fame purposes. But with a new film out, perhaps she can turn over a new leaf. In The Fire is directed by Conor Allyn and stars Heard as a doctor from New York in the 1890s. In the movie, she travels to a remote plantation where she tries to care for a disturbed boy with strange abilities. She tussles with the local priest, who’s convinced the Devil resides within the boy. Fans came to support Heard and her latest project, to which she was immensely grateful.

Amber Heard’s Hollywood Future

TAORMINA, ITALY – JUNE 24: (L-R) Luca Calvani, Eduardo Noriega, Amber Heard, Conor Allyn and Yari Gugliucci attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

The defamation trial in 2021 really put a dent in both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s careers. While both of them were making interesting acting choices at the time, their personal lives overshadowed any work they might have done. Luckily, with the case being old news, both Heard and Depp can move on and get back to doing what they like to do: act. Other than In The Fire, Heard also stars in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Alongside Jason Momoa, she returns to the deep blue for DC’s latest film in the franchise. Aquaman will come out later this year.

Surrounded by fans and paparazzi, Heard was appreciative of the reception she had at the Sicilian festival. “Thank you to all of my fans and supporters,” she wrote in a Tweet. “I am so touched.” It’s been a difficult road for Amber, but these upcoming projects are a godsend. They give here the chance to show herself in a completely different light.

