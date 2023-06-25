Amber Heard made her first public appearance since losing her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp on Friday. The actress attended Taormina Film Festival in Italy, a day prior to the premiere of her new film, In the Fire. She rocked a white T-shirt and matching wrap-around skirt for the event. There, she signed fans’ autographs and mingled with other attendees.

Heard also joined her co-star Eduardo Noriego and the director of In the Fire, Conor Allyn, on the red carpet, Saturday night. Ahead of its premiere, Heard spoke about the project with PEOPLE.

Amber Heard In Taormina, Italy

Amber Heard at Taormina Film Festival held at Teatro Antico on June 24, 2023, in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Deadline via Getty Images)

“It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love,” she told the outlet. “It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, Heard will play a “pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science. While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her ‘cure’ becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself.” In addition to In the Fire, Heard is also expected to be making an appearance in the upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The movie hits theaters in December.

The appearance comes over a year after Depp successfully argued in court that Heard defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence. In the end, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. However, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against Depp.

