film festival
- Pop CultureWill Smith Admits He's "Made Tons Of Mistakes" During Candid DiscussionWill Smith says he's "deeply human."By Cole Blake
- MoviesTravis Scott's New Movie "Aggro Dr1ft": Everything We KnowHere is everything we know about "Aggro Dr1ft," a brand new film starring Travis Scott.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Johnny Depp TrialAmber Heard attended Taormina Film Festival on Friday.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearLori Harvey & Teyana Taylor Looked Stunning At Cannes Film FestivalThe two were among many celebrities at the event's amfAR gala in southern France.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Joins XXXTENTACION's Mother For Private Screening of "LOOK AT ME!" Doc50 Cent joined late rapper XXXTENTACION's mother for a private screening of his upcoming documentary premiere. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureBeyonce Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Film Festival With Jay-ZThe couple made a rare, surprise public appearance at BFI's London Film Festival. By Nancy Jiang
- MoviesSpike Lee Accidently Reveals Top Winner At Cannes Film Festival As Ceremony StartsSpike Lee accidentally revealed the winner of the top prize at Cannes Film Festival right at the start of the award ceremony.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx To Be Honored At Film Festival With Spotlight AwardCongratulations to the legendary Jamie Foxx.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Expected To Outperform "Get Out" At The Box OfficeJordan Peele is ready to cash in at the box office.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMachine Gun Kelly And Pete Davidson Are Living it Up At SundanceThe two are promoting their film "Big Time Adolescence."By Alexander Cole
- MusicG-Eazy Reportedly "Flirted With Everybody" On Deck At The Sundance AfterpartiesG-Eazy channelled "The Situation" in all of Park City's finest nightclubs.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Bro Out At Sundance Film FestivalThe actor and rapper have been friends for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyMichael Jackson's Family Calls "Leaving Neverland" A "Public Lynching"The Jackson family is not happy with the new documentary.By Alexander Cole
- Music"Leaving Neverland" Shocks Audience: Post-Sex Drills & Mock WeddingThe controversial documentary contained disturbing content.By Zaynab
- MusicEminem's "Marshall From Detroit" Trailer Gives A Look Of Detroit From His POVTake a look at Detroit from the eyes of Eminem in the new "Marshall From Detroit" documentary.By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland" Screening Has Cops On High-AlertCops are prepared to defuse protest from angry MJ fans.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEgyptian Actress Faces 5 Years In Prison For Wearing A Revealing DressShe is accused of "inciting debauchery."By Zaynab
- SportsKobe Bryant Removed From Film Festival Panel Due To 2003 Rape Allegations"The Animation Is Film Festival" was forced to remove Kobe Bryant due to an outcry of online protests.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Whitney" Trailer Premieres Ahead Of Its Cannes Film Festival DebutThe film sheds new light on the famous crooner's life. By David Saric
- EntertainmentFarrah Abraham Flashes Her Vagina At Cannes Film Festival PartyAnother day, another very public display. By David Saric
- Entertainment"The House That Jack Built" Cannes Screening Incites Mass Walk-OutsThe film's graphic content didn't fare well with its audience. By David Saric
- EntertainmentNetflix Pulls Out Of Cannes Film Festival After Being Banned From CompetitionThe streaming giant is boycotting the prestigious festival. By David Saric