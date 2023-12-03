Will Smith Admits He's "Made Tons Of Mistakes" During Candid Discussion

Will Smith said he's "deeply human" while discussing the "tons of mistakes" he's made throughout his life. He spoke about his public image during a candid conversation at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday.

“I have made tons of mistakes,” he said. “Fame is a unique monster. You can’t get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more. I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world.” From there, added: “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world, I cannot depend on others applauding me for me to stay focused on my mission. And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue.”

Will Smith Speaks At The Red Sea International Film Festival

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Will Smith and Raya Abirached speak on stage at In Conversation with Will Smith during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

His comments come after his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, recently revealed that the two have been separated for seven years. In her new memoir, Worthy, Jada reflected on Will slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars and admitted that the incident gave her a newfound respect for her husband. The Academy banned Will from all of its events for 10 years in response to the move.

Elsewhere during his discussion at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Will confirmed that he's working on a sequel to I Am Legend with Michael B. Jordan. He revealed that he has submitted the script and has a phone call scheduled with the Creed actor. Be on the lookout for further updates on Will Smith on HotNewHipHop.

