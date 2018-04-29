I Am Legend
- Pop CultureWill Smith Admits He's "Made Tons Of Mistakes" During Candid DiscussionWill Smith says he's "deeply human."By Cole Blake
- MoviesWill Smith's "I Am Legend" Sequel: Details ReleasedMichael B. Jordan and Will Smith will star in a sequel to the iconic 2007 film. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureWill Smith & Michael B. Jordan Set To Star In "I Am Legend" Sequel: ReportThe 2007 post-apocalyptic mutant zombie film was a global hit.By Erika Marie
- Movies"I Am Legend" Writer Reacts To Fans Citing The Movie's Plot In Anti-Vaxx Arguments"I Am Legend" writer and producer Akiva Goldsman reminds fans of the movie that the plot is 100% made up.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesAmazon Prime Adds Bond Films, "The Lighthouse" & More For April 2020Amazon Prime has a ton of new content to stream for the month of April.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith Feels "Responsible" For Coronavirus MisinformationWill Smith joked about feeling guilty for some of the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic due to his role in "I Am Legend."By Lynn S.
- Gram50 Cent Needs Will Smith's Coronavirus Answers50 Cent wants pointers from Will Smith on how to survive in a post-apocalyptic world following the coronavirus outbreak.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Will Smith Movies Of All TimeWill is a legend. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWill Smith Left Speechless At 65-Foot Mural Dedicated To Him In West PhiladelphiaWill Smith is feeling real nice. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesLegends: Will Smith, Denzel Washington & Jamie Foxx's Best Films On NetflixThe iconic trio has blessed us with endless hits. By Karlton Jahmal