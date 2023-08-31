Travis Scott’s New Movie “Aggro Dr1ft”: Everything We Know

Travis Scott made his grand return with the release of his fourth studio album, Utopia last month. Utopia was a star-studded event that made for the biggest hip hop release of the year so far. Riding the momentum of his latest album, Scott also announced tour dates for North American shows. He gave fans a teaser of his upcoming tour when Drake brought him out as a special guest during his Vancouver concert, performing album highlight “Meltdown” for the first time. In addition to promoting Utopia, Travis Scott is expanding his repertoire with an upcoming film, titled Aggro Dr1ft.

Harmony Korine, known for films like Spring Breakers and most recently, Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus, serves as the movie’s director. Circus Maximus brought Korine into Scott’s Utopia while this upcoming collaboration appears to see Scott going into Korine’s artistic world. As we await the film’s release, here is everything we know about Aggro Dr1ft.

The Film’s Premise

Produced by Iconoclast and EDGLRD, Aggro Dr1ft is an experimental action movie filmed entirely with infrared photography, providing a unique aesthetic, per the Toronto International Film Festival. The 80-minute long movie “orbits around a melancholic assassin named BO as he prepares to vanquish a demonic crime lord in a Floridian realm of vivid pinks, blazing yellows, and deep purples,” according to the Toronto Film Festival. Aggro Dr1ft takes place in Miami and “aesthetically recalls the perverse spheres of crime-ridden video games like Grand Theft Auto.”

The Canadian film festival asserts that the movie’s plot is very minimal, emphasizing its unique visual stylings. An experimental endeavor, Korine stated at the Locarno Film Festival that he has “never made anything like it” before. Travis Scott’s role in the film is described as “a literal snaked-tongued militia leader.”

Others Involved In The Project

In addition to Travis Scott’s appearance, Spanish actor and filmmaker Jordi Mollà will star as BO. The film’s description states that Mollà’s role is “haunted by the spectre of an enormous computer-generated demon,” giving viewers an idea of what to expect.

Another exciting detail about Aggro Dr1ft is that Araabmuzik, the hip-hop and electronic producer known for his MPC skills and collaborations with The Diplomats, A$AP Rocky, and Cardi B, will score the soundtrack. The film’s music will reportedly lean more towards the Rhode Island producer’s electronic side.

Where To Watch Aggro Dr1ft

No official trailer for Aggro Dr1ft has been released to the public. However, some short teasers surfaced online, giving viewers a glimpse into the film’s infrared world. It appears that fans will not have to wait long to learn more about the upcoming movie. It will premiere at the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd, 2023 at 11:15 p.m. in Sala Giardino. Additionally, the Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled to host a screening on Sept. 11th at 11:59 p.m. at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Later on, The New York Film Festival will host a screening on October 7th and 8th at 11:59 p.m. at the Walter Reade Theater in the Spotlight Gala section.

Until it receives an official release, this is what we know so far about Travis Scott’s new movie, Aggro Dr1ft. Be sure to check back in with HotNewHipHop for the latest updates.