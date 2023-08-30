Travis Scott Announces “Circus Maximus” Tour Dates

Travis Scott will be hitting the road this fall in support of Utopia. The rapper announced the Circus Maximus tour on Tuesday night, around the time he joined Drake on stage in Vancouver. The Houston rapper’s upcoming tour will solely include North American dates, for now. The tour flyer does state that it’s the “first leg,” indicating that he’ll undoubtedly be adding additional dates in the coming weeks. Perhaps, we could expect more dates in North America, along with international shows.

The upcoming tour runs from October 11th to December 29th, starting in Charlotte, North Carolina. He’ll also be touching down in cities such as Raleigh, Dallas, Kansas City, Denver, and more. Although he hasn’t announced a show in his hometown yet, Travis Scott will be touching down at a number of major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and Detroit. Finally, he’ll conclude the first leg of the Cirus Maximus tour in Toronto on Dec. 29th, which seems to indicate that Drake might join him on stage.

Travis Scott Gears Up For Fall Tour

The tickets for the Circus Maximus tour will officially be on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Travis already gave fans a sneak peak of what to expect from his upcoming tour. Although he didn’t get the opportunity to perform at the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt as previously planned, he delivered a stellar show in Rome. As we’ve seen in the past, Travis always emphasizes the quality of his performance so there’s no doubt that he’ll be going all out on his upcoming tour.

Interestingly enough, the tour dates seemingly confirm the rumors that Travis Scott will be replacing 21 Savage on the Canadian dates of Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour. Last night, Travis Scott joined Drake on stage in Vancouver and will presumably be joining him again for the second show tonight (Aug. 30). The final Canadian dates will be in Toronto on October 6th and 7th, a few days before Travis kicks off his own tour. So it seems likely he’ll be making an appearance in the 6ix, too. Check out the tour dates above.

