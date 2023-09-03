Travis Scott Embraces His Chocolate Chip Cookie Aesthetic In New IG Photos

Travis Scott recently hopped on social media to show off some of the items he owns in his signature brown color. In an Instagram post, the rapper flexes a couple chocolate-colored, matte vehicles. He’s pictured seated on the hood of his G-Wagon, rocking a coordinated look. Travis poses in some brown cargo pants, paired with a tan “Houston” t-shirt. In another photo, he spotlights a pair of brown and white Nike sneakers, captioning the carousel with a simple chocolate chip cookie emoji.

Honing his chocolate chip cookie aesthetic isn’t the only thing the rapper has to be excited about as of late. Last week, the performer announced the first leg of his “Circus Maximus” tour, which will see him make his way around North America. He’s set to embark on the tour in October, leading with dates in the south. He’ll move on to make various notable stops, in cities like Phoenix, Oakland, LA, Chicago, and more.

When tickets for the “Circus Maximus” tour went on sale, nearly every date sold out in around an hour. He eventually announced an additional 11 dates, giving more fans an opportunity to catch him live. The tour is now the fastest-selling arena tour of the year, and it’s gross earning are expected to be on par with Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour. The first leg of the tour is scheduled to close at the end of December with a performance in Toronto.

The tour, of course, follows the drop of his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, UTOPIA. The LP has been a major commercial success, having amassed over one billion streams so far on Spotify alone. It’s dominated the Billboard charts since its July release, breaking various records in the process. It now has the most vinyl sales for a rap album ever, a record which was also previously held by him. Keep an eye on HNHH for more news and updates on Travis Scott.

