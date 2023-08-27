Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Now Has Over 1 Billion Streams On Spotify Alone

Is anyone really surprised that Travis Scott’s long-awaited UTOPIA is among the most successful albums of the year so far? The project keeps amassing a lot of commercial milestones, the most recent one being that it surpassed a billion streams on Spotify alone. Moreover, this isn’t taking into account the avalanche of other platforms’ streams, physical sales, and bundles that propelled it into platinum-eligible status. Even vinyl sales records for hip-hop albums shattered with the Houston MC’s latest full-length. As such, it’s poised to be not just one of the most money-making moments of the year, but one of the most culturally impactful, in the sense that its hype and conversation has been incessant.

If you’re curious, the most streamed song from UTOPIA on Spotify (excluding the single “K-POP,” which has 123 million as of writing this article) is a no-brainer. Travis Scott and Drake’s reunion on “MELTDOWN” has over 101 million streams, and next up is the Playboi Carti collab “FE!N.” Other often-streamed tracks off it are “I KNOW ?,” “TELEKINESIS,” and “MY EYES.” The least streamed is, unsurprisingly, the interlude-like “PARASAIL” with 24 million streams, followed by the Westside Gunn and James Blake-assisted “LOST FOREVER” with 28 million (which is absolutely criminal).

With these numbers in mind, it’s no surprise that UTOPIA will likely go number one on the Billboard charts for a fourth consecutive week. However, there are still some standards to live up to when it comes to Travis Scott’s commercial success. For example, each of his past three studio albums amassed over 2 billion streams on the platform. It probably won’t be long until this new project reaches that mark as well, but only time will tell how the album continues to age.

As much money as it’s netting La Flame, UTOPIA has undoubtedly been his most divisive release so far. Amid fans’ own criticisms of the project, there’s his Astroworld controversy to account for, which many fans thought he didn’t do a compelling job of taking responsibility for on the album. Regardless, maybe a couple of more years will change this perception for better or worse. Stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

