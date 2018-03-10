one billion
- MusicNicki Minaj Breaks Spotify Record And Breaks Down Her Writing For FansNicki now has the fastest album by a female rapper to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Now Has Over 1 Billion Streams On Spotify AloneIts month-long lifetime has already amassed the success that some albums spend months or years trying to reach.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGreta Gerwig's "Barbie" Makes Billion-Dollar HerstoryCongratulations to the cast and crew.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna's Savage x Fenty Is Officially Worth $1BRihanna's Fenty x Savage brand reaches a major milestone.By Aron A.
- NumbersEminem's "Lose Yourself" Hits One Billion Spotify StreamsEminem adds another major milestone to his collection as "Lose Yourself" surpasses over one billion Spotify streams. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersChance The Rapper Reaches Historic SoundCloud Numbers After "The Big Day"Chance the Rapper hits one billion streams on SoundCloud.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Breaks The $1 Billion MarkIt's about time!By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDJ Khaled's "I'm The One" Officially Hits One Billion Views On YouTubeDJ Khaled's hit anotha one. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBlack Panther Continues To Shatter Records, Tops 1 Billion WorldwideBlack Panther nets a Billion Worldwide.By Devin Ch