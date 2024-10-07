Kendrick Lamar's Music Video For "HUMBLE." Hits Rare Milestone

One of Lamar's biggest tracks gets even grander in scale.

Kendrick Lamar, while mostly more of an artist's artist, still has loads of bangers and hits in his catalog. "B****, Don't Kill My Vibe," "Money Trees," "Swimming Pools," "All The Stars," and most recently, "Not Like Us," are just a handful. The other one you have to throw in there is "HUMBLE.," easily the biggest record off of Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. The lead single went on to debut at number two in the Billboard Hot 100. However, it would eventually climb to number one, making it Kendrick's first-ever solo release to do so. Overall, though, it was his second, as his feature on Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" was the first.

What was also incredible about "HUMBLE." was that it was the highest chart rap song at the time since Eminem and Rihanna's "Love The Way You Lie." Now, after seven years, the track is still doing massive numbers. According to HipHopDX, it's fantastically creative music video (Dave Meyers, Kendrick, and Dave Free) now has over one billion views. Currently, it sits at 1,000,574,820.

Read More: DDG Goes Off On Joe Budden Fans Amid Feud Over Halle Bailey Breakup

Kendrick Lamar Deserves To Not Be "HUMBLE." After This Amazing Accomplishment

It's easily his most-watched set of visuals, with the next closest being "All The Stars" with over 465 million. This is just one more accomplishment for Lamar in 2024, as he has already been named the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner and took down Drake head-to-head in their heated battle. Some may nitpick or view this as a fairly insignificant achievement. There's already a lot of people hating on Lamar a ton in 2024. But overall, he's doing some incredible things that need to be praised.

What are your thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's music video for "HUMBLE." achieving one billion views on YouTube? Is this a major accomplishment, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kendrick Lamar. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.