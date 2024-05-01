Kendrick Lamar Rakes In Impressive Number Of Plays On "Euphoria" Just 24 Hours Later

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has seemingly closed its first chapter after the Compton superstar dropped "euphoria" out of nowhere. It caught the entire hip-hop community off guard, and it left everyone scrambling to react and break down the bars. Both Dot and Drizzy's stans alike have been staunchly supporting their guys over who is on top, and it has been great to see the competitive fervor once again. Currently, the response to "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle is only on YouTube right now. Still, even with the minimal release and promotion, "euphoria" has racked up a ton streams for Kendrick Lamar.

In a recent Instagram post from thehiphopwolf, the account revealed that the track had brought in around 7.7 million plays in just 24 hours. In fact, that number has increased by about 300,000 at the time of writing, bringing the new total to 8.1 million. For comparison, Drake's "Push Ups" has over 6.4 million views, and that hit YouTube officially almost two weeks ago. However, it still sits number eight on trending for music.

Read More: Playboi Carti Seemingly Dissed Adin Ross & Kick In A Scrapped "Type Shit" Verse

Anytime Kendrick Lamar Drops It Is An Event

But "euphoria" has Kendrick at number one on trending overall, so in that aspect, he is winning. Then, on the other hand, Drake does have the streaming advantage by default. It has over 40 million plays on Spotify and debuted at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. So, the question is, does Lamar drop "euphoria" on streaming platforms now, especially with the numbers it is seeing?

What are your thoughts on Kendrick Lamar bringing in over eight million streams on YouTube for "euphoria" in just one day? Does this prove that Lamar is winning right now, why or why not? What bar stands out to you the most so far? Do you think he should drop the song on streaming now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and "euphoria." Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria": 6 Bars Drake Needs To Respond To