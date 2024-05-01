Playboi Carti Seemingly Dissed Adin Ross & Kick In A Scrapped "Type Shit" Verse

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Carti and Ross had an infamous on-stream moment.

A few months ago, Playboi Carti appeared on Adin Ross' stream for all of 10 minutes. Overall, it was a pretty bad look for Carti, who barely said anything and walked away. Furthermore, it was revealed that Carti was paid $1 million for his appearance. He even demanded another $1 million, but Ross ended up holding down the fort. Ross is still upset at Carti for all of this, especially since Carti promised to be on Ross' stream again, only to never actually follow through.

Now, it is being revealed that in a leaked verse from "Type Shit," Carti was looking to diss Adin Ross and Kick's founder Eddie. “I scammed a billionaire woah," Carti says in the verse. This line did not make the final track, but it seems to be a very obvious reference to Eddie and how he was able to secure seven figures from him. Fans joked at the time that Carti was a scammer, and he is definitely playing into that trope with this. That said, one has to wonder why Carti decided not to drop this verse as is. Ultimately, it would have certainly caused a stir.

Read More: Playboi Carti Reveals DMs With Vince Staples

Playboi Carti Vs. Adin Ross

In the end, the song didn't need the controversy. A collaboration between Future, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin was always going to be a huge hit. We Don't Trust You also happened to contain "Like That" and a plethora of other massive songs. Now, Carti fans are just waiting for him to drop his album, that was supposed to come out months ago. There is no telling when it will drop, and some are starting to get annoyed, and understandably so.

Let us know what you think of this beef between Playboi Carti and Adin Ross, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that all of this is manufactured and petty? Will Ross end up making things right with Carti? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour Officially Canceled

