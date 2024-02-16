Playboi Carti Laments His Shyness While Apologizing To Adin Ross

Playboi Carti is infamous for his mysterious persona. Overall, there are a lot of fans out there who absolutely despise this. They hate the fact that he never shows himself, and when he does, he acts like he is above socializing. However, it has allowed him to develop an "aura" of sorts. These days, he is looking to drop a new album. Unfortunately, no one knows when it will actually be released. Instead, he has dropped five singles that aren't even on streaming services. Needless to say, being a Carti fan is frustrating.

Moreover, it doesn't help that he made a fool out of himself during a livestream with Adin Ross. During this stream, Carti refused to say more than just a couple of words. Following the stream, Adin Ross refused to pay Carti the second half of his promised fee. Furthermore, Carti was roasted online for his persona, which some are now saying is completely manufactured. Well, on Thursday night, Carti attempted to make it up to Ross by calling him while Adin was streaming on Kick.

Playboi Carti With The Excuses

During this call, Carti offered up an excuse for why he is the way he is. "You know I’m shy as f*ck, I don't mean no harm," Carti said, matter of factly. Ross completely understood, and based on the conversation, it seems like Carti might try to come see Ross in person at some point. It remains to be seen if that will actually happen. After all, Carti is someone who is known to change his mind from time to time. Hopefully, Ross can actually get the elusive and mysterious artist on his show, before fans turn on Carti once and for all.

