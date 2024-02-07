Ronnie Radke Exposes Alleged Playboi Carti Settlement After Adin Ross Debacle

Ronnie Radke is a name you do not hear too often in hip-hop circles. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. After all, he is a singer for the metal band Falling In Reverse. However, as it pertains to the metal scene, the only time you hear about him, is when something negative happens. He is easily one of the most hated men in music, and that will probably never change. He simply cannot help himself, and if there is a way to make something about his plight, then he will do just that.

A while back, Radke actually got into it with Playboi Carti over some merch that Carti was selling. This merch had the name Falling In Reverse on it, and Radke too notice. He subsequently tweeted about Carti paying up, and that was the last we heard of it. Well, following the whole Adin Ross situation, Radke decided to step in and say something. As you all know by now, Carti made $1 million off of Ross and many called it a scam. If you're a Ross fan, you can sleep easy knowing the rapper paid Radke a lot more than that after the whole merch fiasco.

Ronnie Radke Speaks

"Playboy carti scamming adin ross out of money isn’t even half of what he had to pay me for selling my band name on his shirt," Radke said. The figure that Carti may have paid to Radke remains unknown. Regardless, the metal singer was eager to brag about the bag he made. Carti is someone who usually stays private when it comes to these matters, so don't expect a response. Instead, Carti will remain mysterious, and those who love him, will continue to be annoyed by the lack of updates.

