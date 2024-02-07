Ronnie Radke Exposes Alleged Playboi Carti Settlement After Adin Ross Debacle

Ronnie Radke decided to make the Adin Ross stuff about him.

BYAlexander Cole
15 Years In The Making Tour

Ronnie Radke is a name you do not hear too often in hip-hop circles. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. After all, he is a singer for the metal band Falling In Reverse. However, as it pertains to the metal scene, the only time you hear about him, is when something negative happens. He is easily one of the most hated men in music, and that will probably never change. He simply cannot help himself, and if there is a way to make something about his plight, then he will do just that.

A while back, Radke actually got into it with Playboi Carti over some merch that Carti was selling. This merch had the name Falling In Reverse on it, and Radke too notice. He subsequently tweeted about Carti paying up, and that was the last we heard of it. Well, following the whole Adin Ross situation, Radke decided to step in and say something. As you all know by now, Carti made $1 million off of Ross and many called it a scam. If you're a Ross fan, you can sleep easy knowing the rapper paid Radke a lot more than that after the whole merch fiasco.

Ronnie Radke Speaks

"Playboy carti scamming adin ross out of money isn’t even half of what he had to pay me for selling my band name on his shirt," Radke said. The figure that Carti may have paid to Radke remains unknown. Regardless, the metal singer was eager to brag about the bag he made. Carti is someone who usually stays private when it comes to these matters, so don't expect a response. Instead, Carti will remain mysterious, and those who love him, will continue to be annoyed by the lack of updates.

Let us know your thoughts on Radke, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.