Playboi Carti & Adin Ross Chop It Up On FaceTime After Streaming Fiasco And Fans Are Having None Of It

Playboi Carti is a mysterious individual and for some fans, this is extremely annoying and quite frankly, a bit taxing. Overall, Carti rarely gives updates on his music. Instead, he promises an album is coming and then it never comes. Moreover, he has released five singles recently, but none of them are on streaming. Furthermore, he has no album release date in sight, and fans are getting antsy. To make matters worse, he made a mocker of Adin Ross on Sunday night after the Grammys.

For those unaware, Carti was on Ross' stream for all of 10 minutes. Ross paid Carti $1 million to show up and was going to pay him another $1 million afterward. However, Carti did not uphold his end of the bargain and got mad at Ross for not handing over more cash. In the aftermath of this, people were accusing Carti of taking advantage of Ross and his fans. It was not a good look, but now, it seems like a resolution is on the way. As Ross displays in the image below, he was on FaceTime with Carti yesterday.

Playboi Carti x Adin Ross Pt. 2

Ross claims a second stream between the two is going to go down this week. However, it remains to be seen if that will actually happen. Fans in the comments section on Akademiks' post are not convinced of this, at all. "y’all got over or under 20 words said by carti?" one person wrote. "He coming back for that other million," someone else added. Needless to say, Carti has exhausted some of his goodwill here. However, if he ends up giving a concrete update on his album, that may very well change.

