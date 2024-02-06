Playboi Carti Reveals His Adin Ross Stream Mask Was A Gift From Kanye West

It was one of the few memorable moments in his brief stream appearance.

Overnight, Playboi Carti had a pretty significant few hours. First, he appeared alongside Travis Scott during the rapper's performance at the Grammys. At the end of his medley of UTOPIA songs, the pair unpacked "FEIN!" together. For the performance, Scott smashed folding chairs in the center of the stage while Carti performed behind him. But it wasn't that long after that Carti was somewhere else entirely, appearing on stream with Adin Ross.

His appearance on the stream was criticized by almost everyone as being a disaster. His appearance on the stream lasted for a mere 10 minutes which Ross reportedly paid him $1 million for. In response, Ross described Carti as "corny & cringe." During the time he was visible on stream though he was sporting a mark. He shared with Ross that the mask was actually a gift from Kanye West. West has been wearing something to cover up his face in many of his recent public appearances. While that was mostly ski masks that covered his entire head he recently appeared with a more slim plastic mask on. Check out the clip of Carti explaining where his mask came from below.

Playboi Carti's Mask Was A Gift From Kanye West

While Kanye West himself wasn't at the Grammys last night, he was clearly paying attention. During an acceptance speech for a Global Impact award, Jay-Z called out the Grammy academy for numerous wrongdoings. Many compared the speech to Kanye's famous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMA's.

Clearly Kanye saw the similarities as well. Earlier today he shared a video of Jay-Z's speech to his Instagram story. Though the specific reason why he shared it is hard to pin down as he didn't provide any caption with the story post. What do you think of Playboi Carti's appearance on Adin Ross' stream? Do you think it's cool that the mask he wore was a gift from Kanye West? Let us know in the comment section below.

