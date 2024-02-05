Travis Scott Brings Playboi Carti Out For Grammy Performance

Travis Scott brought out Playboi Carti at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night for a performance on his songs "Fein" and "My Eyes." In doing so, he brought rage-filled energy to the stage alongside flamethrowers and strobe lights. While on stage, Scott shouted, "They slept on me 10 times!"

The performance came after Scott lost the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album to Killer Mike's Michael. Other nominees in the category included Metro Boomin (HEROES & VILLAINS), Nas (King’s Disease III), and Drake & 21 Savage (Her Loss). It marked Scott's 10th losing nomination over the course of his career. He's still yet to win. Unsurprisingly, his fans were furious with the result. "Travis Scott deserved this one especially after the grammys disaster of 2018," one argued on Twitter.

Travis Scott Performs At The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Best Rap Album wasn't the only honor Killer Mike took home at the ceremony. He also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with his track “Scientists & Engineers." It's the first time he's won a Grammy since 2003, when he took home Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his work on Outkast's “The Whole World.” The night wasn't all positive for Mike. After accepting his awards, he was seen being taken out of the venue in handcuffs by police. The arrest reportedly stemmed from a misdemeanor battery charge regarding an incident that took place outside the Crypto.com arena. Check out Travis Scott's performance at the Grammys below.

Travis Scott Brings Playboi Carti To The Grammys

PLAYBOI CARTI AT THE #GRAMMYs WITH TRAVIS SCOTT pic.twitter.com/rqSJ2TrDN6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2024

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Lil Durk, J. Cole, Victoria Monet, and more artists took home other awards. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott as well as the 2024 Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

